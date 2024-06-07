DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Elsewhere Presents: Glass Beams

Knockdown Center
Fri, 7 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$42.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Elsewhere Presents: Glass Beams

18+
Knockdown Center
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Glass Beams

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.