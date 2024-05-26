DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Rabbit Box presents an Intimate Evening of Music with Amy Lavere & Will Sexton

The Rabbit Box
Sun, 26 May, 7:00 pm
$22.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tickets are available at the venue beginning at 3pm on the day of show.

Join the Rabbit Box for An Intimate Evening of Music featuring Amy Lavere & Will Sexton

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Rabbit Box.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Amy LaVere, Will Sexton

The Rabbit Box

94 Pike Street, Seattle, Washington 98101, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

