Exo: Saturday

Triennale Milano
Sat, 15 Jun, 8:00 pm
€40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This ticket allows access to the Saturday shows at Giardino Giancarlo De Carlo at Triennale Milano including:

Robert Henke CBM 8032 AV show

Kembra Pfahler

Damsel Elysium

Tutto Questo Sentire 'Landscapes'

Terraforma Exo is a new cultural manifestation...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Threes Productions S.r.l.

Triennale Milano

Viale Emilio Alemagna, 6, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

