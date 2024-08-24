Top track

Motta - Del Tempo Che Passa La Felicità

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Motta

Casa delle Arti - Arena
Sat, 24 Aug, 9:30 pm
GigsConversano
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Motta - Del Tempo Che Passa La Felicità
Got a code?

About

Cantautore, polistrumentista e compositore di colonne sonore, Motta si avvicina alla musica sin da piccolo. Dopo aver frequentato il corso di Composizione per Film presso il Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia, inizia a comporre colonne sonore. Nel 2016...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Artimedia Società Cooperativa.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Casa delle Arti - Arena

Via Padre Michele Accolti Gil, 70014 Conversano BA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

FAQs

Il concerto si terrà al chiuso o all'aperto?

Il concerto si terrà nell'arena, all'aperto

C'è il guardaroba?

Non c'è guardaroba

C'è il bar nella struttura?

Sì, c'è il bar

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.