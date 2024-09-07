DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NOURISHED BY TIME

Strange Brew
Sat, 7 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£14.48
About

Dollop presents

Nourished By Time

This is an All Ages event (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult who is over 21).

Presented by dollop.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Thredd, Nourished by Time

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

