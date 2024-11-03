DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tony Ann

EartH
Sun, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£31.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

Following a sold out 4 show residency at Le 360 in Paris, Canadian pianist and composer Tony Ann now undertakes his debut tour across Europe. With a global following of over 5 million on social media, Ann will...

Presented by Serious.
Tony Ann

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
