Top track

End of All Roads

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Masacre, Total Death, Sadistic Ritual, Kontusion

The Meadows
Sat, 8 Jun, 10:30 pm
GigsNew York
Selling fast
$39.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

End of All Roads
Got a code?

About

MASACRE began in 1988, their extreme sounds fitted perfectly within the European scene in the early eighties. Death Metal and MASACRE were born in Medellín (Colombia) in years where violence, corruption, drugs and death were our daily food in a slowly blee...

This is an 18+ event
The Kingsland & El Bunker Del Diablo
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sadistic Ritual, Total Death, Masacre

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.