TWEN w/ Enumclaw

Sleeping Village
Sat, 10 Aug, 10:00 pm
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

$16 Adv + Fees | 21+

Twen is a van-lifeing rock band that emerged onto the east coast music scene in 2017 with their distinct blend of shoegaze, indie rock, and post-punk influences.  Though the band was formed in 2016 by lead vocalist Jane Fitzimmons and...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

