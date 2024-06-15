DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Amplified

The Space - The BRIT School
Sat, 15 Jun, 2:15 pm
TheatreLondon
From £1.03
About

Amplified

Immerse yourself in the vocal awesomeness of BRIT Kids at the BRIT School with a captivating showcase, spanning Pop, Musical Theatre, Soul, and R&B.

Join us for an enchanting afternoon filled with impressive solo and group performances by Sp...

U (Suitable for all)
Presented by The BRIT School Limited.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Space - The BRIT School

60 The Crescent, Croydon CR0 2HN, UK
Doors open2:00 pm

