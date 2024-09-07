DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Will is just a little 20-something year old teen. When Will's grandpa was 25, he was married with kids. Will does videos on his phone for a living. Join Will on his hilarious new hour of comedy as he unravels his life as it falls apart in front of him.
