Will Gibb: Mid 20's Teenager

Belgrave Music Hall
Sat, 7 Sept, 6:30 pm
ComedyLeeds
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Will is just a little 20-something year old teen. When Will's grandpa was 25, he was married with kids. Will does videos on his phone for a living. Join Will on his hilarious new hour of comedy as he unravels his life as it falls apart in front of him.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Will Gibb

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

