Top track

Image of Control (II)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SUMAC, Sulfuric Cautery, Grave Infestation

Zebulon
Fri, 28 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$29.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Image of Control (II)
Got a code?

About

SUMAC, Sulfuric Cautery, Grave Infestation

“As an artist in this time of significant upheaval, society seemingly having reached the end of its current iteration, it’s of critical importance to absorb and interpret this process of dissolution - and of the...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sumac, Grave Infestation, Sulfuric Cautery

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.