DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Lance Wagon has found himself recently single, so is coming to Brighton Fringe to find himself a wife (naturally). Join us for a cabaret, where 5 incredible comedians clamour to impress poet-cum-viscount Lance Wagon - he's old, he's virile, and he's here o...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.