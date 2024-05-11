Top track

KEELEY - Echo Everywhere - Tim Brown Remix

KOTJ presents KEELEY + m4x + Soaked

Two Palms
Sat, 11 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kick Out The Jams welcomes back dreampop sensation KEELEY to Two Palms Hackney supported by special guests m4x and Soaked

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Kick Out The Jams.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

KEELEY, Soaked, m4x

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

