Cult Of Luna - Last Will and Testament

Cult Of Luna - Beyond The Redshift

O2 Forum Kentish Town
Fri, 20 Oct, 12:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £52.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Cult Of Luna - Last Will and Testament
About

Wristband collection at Kentish Town Forum Box Office opens from 11am.

The Forum

  • Cult of Luna - 21:00-23:00
  • Napalm Death - 19:00-19:50
  • Svalbard - 17:00-17:50
  • GGGOLDDD - 15:00-15:50
  • Emma Ruth Rundle - 13:00-13:50

The Dome

  • Birds In Row - 20:0 Read more
Presented by Rockfeedback.

Lineup

12
VENIL, Trench, Svalbard and 12 more

Venue

O2 Forum Kentish Town

9-17 Highgate Rd, London NW5 1JY
Doors open12:00 pm
2300 capacity
Accessibility information

