On Saturday, October 28th, HalloweenWeekend.com and Rose Gold presents DJ Pickle for a Halloween Weekend Sunset Party at Somewhere Nowhere NYC from 4PM until 10PM! Costumes are highly recommended.
To purchase a VIP Table: https://www.sevenrooms.com/events
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.