Solstice Halloween Sunset Saturdays ft. DJ Pickle

Somewhere Nowhere NYC
Sat, 28 Oct, 4:00 pm
On Saturday, October 28th, HalloweenWeekend.com and Rose Gold presents DJ Pickle for a Halloween Weekend Sunset Party at Somewhere Nowhere NYC from 4PM until 10PM! Costumes are highly recommended.

Somewhere Nowhere and HalloweenWeekend.com

Pickle

Somewhere Nowhere NYC

112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

