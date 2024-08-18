Top track

ArcTanGent 2024 - Parking Tickets

Fernhill Farm
15 Aug - 18 Aug 2024
GigsBristol
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A £20 parking ticket grants 1 car parking space, which entitles you to park your car all weekend.

Valid with a full weekend or day festival ticket only

Free to come and go during the weekend.

Parking is free if you have 4 or more people in a car (so no...

This is an all ages event (U18s to be accompanied by an adult 18+).
Presented by ArcTanGent.

Lineup

30
Three Trapped Tigers, Red Fang, Plini and 30 more

Venue

Fernhill Farm

Compton Martin, Bristol BS40 6LD, UK
Doors open11:00 am

