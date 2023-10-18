Top track

Jazmin Bean - Hello Kitty

JAZMIN BEAN

The Underworld
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

There comes a time in a nightmare when you force yourself to jolt back into reality, fearing the consequences of what lies beyond if you were to keep your eyes closed and enter the murky parts of your mind where only the most sinister things roam. JAZMIN B Read more

Presented by Live Nation.

Lineup

Salvia, Jazmin Bean

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
