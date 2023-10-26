Top track

Maruja + Lewis + Velvélé

Supersonic
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
Si tu aimes Black Midi, Fontaines DC & Black Country New Road, alors tu aimeras ce concert pour sûr !

MARUJA
(Post punk - Manchetser, UK)
LEWIS
(Garage rock - Klonosphere - Marseille, FR)
VALVÉLÉ
(Post punk - Paris, FR)

Présenté par Supersonic.

Maruja

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
