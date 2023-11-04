Top track

Free Throw + Prince Daddy & The Hyena w/ Charmer and saturdays at your place (Sold Out)

Le Poisson Rouge
Sat, 4 Nov, 5:30 pm
About

Free Throw + Prince Daddy & The Hyena w/ Charmer and saturdays at your place - Live at LPR on Saturday, November 4th, 2023

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

5:30 PM doors | 6:30 PM show (all ages)

Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Free Throw, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Charmer and 1 more

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open5:30 pm

