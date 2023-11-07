Top track

sky coloured - Spirit (Seeing You Again)

Sky Coloured (EP Launch)

Servant Jazz Quarters
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Folklore & Servant Jazz Quarters are excited to present AS A PEARL.

The launch of the new release from sky coloured, an art-pop project featuring the songs of composer, multi-instrumentalist and writer Anthony T Jackson.

His previous EP, in the small hou Read more

Presented by Folklore (Label).
Lineup

Mark Cake, sky coloured

Venue

Servant Jazz Quarters

10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

