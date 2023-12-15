Top track

50007 Fishing Club

Sala Zeta
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsZaragoza
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nuestro club de pesca favorito presentando disco si eres un siluro ten cuidao

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Adiós Corazón

Venue

Sala Zeta

Calle De Félix Latassa 14, 50006 Zaragoza, Zaragoza, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

