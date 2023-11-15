DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jack Lukeman

Hot Box
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Jack Lukeman is an Irish singer-songwriter, performer, raconteur and a whole lot more besides.

Jack is a must-see artist just read below to see why you should not miss this show.

A platinum-selling, critically acclaimed artist in his homeland, in recent Read more

Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.

Lineup

JACK LUKEMAN

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.