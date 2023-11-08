Top track

Into it. Over it. - The Shaking Of Leaves

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Into It. Over It.

Mahall's
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsCleveland
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Into it. Over it. - The Shaking Of Leaves
Got a code?

About

Into It. Over It.

Kevin Devine

Queen of Jeans

Mahall's

7PM Doors

All ages

Presented by Mahall's.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Queen of Jeans, Kevin Devine, Into it. Over it.

Venue

Mahall's

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.