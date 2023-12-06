Top track

Holy Wave - Schmetterling

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Holy Wave + Midnight Rodeo + Sun Dorste

Komedia Studio
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Holy Wave - Schmetterling
Got a code?

About

Holy Wave is a band of multi-instrumentalists from El Paso, Texas, USA. Since making a move to Austin in 2008, they have cemented themselves as a unique force in the national and international touring circuit. After perennial performances at Levitation (Au...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Acid Box.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Holy Wave, Midnight Rodeo

Venue

Komedia Studio

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
140 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.