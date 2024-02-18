Top track

Michael Cera Palin - If It Makes You Happy

Michael Cera Palin + I Feel Fine + Silktape

The Hope & Ruin
Sun, 18 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Michael Cera Palin is an American emo band from Atlanta, Georgia. Formed in 2015, the band currently consists of Elliott Brabant, Jon Williams & Chad Miller. They have performed with Math the Band, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Mikey Erg, and others. In Octo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour & Sugar Free.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

I Feel Fine, Michael Cera Palin

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

