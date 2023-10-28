DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Get Pickled Halloween x Spaced x Butter Side Up

The Pickle Factory
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £19.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
On 28th October, we join with compadres Spaced and Butter Side Up for a very special party, as our Get Pickled series - once confined to our legendary NYD afterparties - comes to Halloween.

Joining us for a spooktacular party until 8am - our friends Oscar Read more

Presented by East Space Ltd..

The Pickle Factory

13-14 The Oval, London E2 9DU
Doors open11:00 pm
250 capacity

