Nowhere Near

De Ladrones, La Lucia, Mutevox

Continental Room
Sun, 8 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsFullerton
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

De Ladrones w/ La Lucia + Mutevox!

Doors 8:00 PM

Ages 21+

Composed of six members from Los Angeles, De Ladrones moves through a soundscape of shoegaze, dreampop, indie, and classic rock, which audiences have affectionately expressed as hybrid rock. Thei Read more

Presented by The Continental Room.

Lineup

De Ladrones

Venue

Continental Room

115 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

