Midnight Rodeo + Trip Westerns

Sebright Arms
Thu, 23 Nov, 8:00 pm
£3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

As part of their UK tour, we welcome Nottingham surf-pop sextet and FatCat Records-signees Midnight Rodeo to Sebright Arms.

Midnight Rodeo are a six-piece musical spaghetti western drawing influence from Allah-las, Juniore, La Luz and Pink Floyd. Lend...

Presented by Outfit

Lineup

Midnight Rodeo

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

