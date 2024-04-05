Top track

Sona Jobarteh

Arden Gild Hall
Fri, 5 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsWilmington
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fully Seated Show. Members contact us for a special link. A Mid Atlantic Arts Special Presenters Concert

“Sona Jobarteh is Africa’s first female griot kora virtuoso, and also a fine singer and composer, blending traditional music, blues and Afropop to imp...

All ages
Presented by Arden Concert Gild
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sona Jobarteh

Venue

Arden Gild Hall

2126 The Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19810, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

