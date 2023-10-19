Top track

It It Anita - G-Round

Release Party : It It Anita

Petit Bain
Thu, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Si les racines d’IT IT ANITA sont ancrées dans le noise des années 90, le trio originaire de Liège transcende les catégories avec un son puissant et sincère. Guitares bruitistes et rythmiques oppressantes sont au programme de prestations scéniques sans con Read more

Présenté par Petit Bain & The Link Prod.

Lineup

It It Anita

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

