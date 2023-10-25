DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bruit Noir Release Party + Guest

Petit Bain
Wed, 25 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Le nouveau Bruit Noir est encore pire donc encore mieux que les deux premiers. Voire que les trois premiers, mais ça on ne saura jamais car ils sont directement passés à l'album « IV/III ». Comme si Jean-Michel Pirès et Pascal Bouaziz voulaient d'entrée de

Présenté par Petit Bain & AFX.

Bruit Noir

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

