Balearic Beat: Up On The Roof 2024

The Prince of Wales (Brixton)
Sat, 6 Jul 2024, 3:00 pm
DJLondon
£23

About

July 2024 - we are back in Brixton for our 9th annual 'Up On The Roof' celebration of over 3 decades of the Balearic Beat.

Balearic beat veterans Nancy Noise and Terry Farley once again head things up, with the rest of the lineup to come...

Grab an early...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rob Alldritt
Lineup

Terry Farley, Nancy Noise

Venue

The Prince of Wales (Brixton)

467 Brixton Rd, London SW9 8HH, UK
Doors open3:00 pm

