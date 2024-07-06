DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
July 2024 - we are back in Brixton for our 9th annual 'Up On The Roof' celebration of over 3 decades of the Balearic Beat.
Balearic beat veterans Nancy Noise and Terry Farley once again head things up, with the rest of the lineup to come...
Grab an early...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.