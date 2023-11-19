Top track

Ostzonensuppenwürfelmachenkrebs - Von Haus Aus Allein

Ostzonensuppenwürfelmachenkrebs

Knust
Sun, 19 Nov, 8:00 pm
€20.20

About

OSTZONENSUPPENWÜRFELMACHENKREBS - „Leichte Teile, Kleiner Rock“ Tour 2023

Ein Album in zwei Etappen: "Leichte Teile, Kleiner Rock" (1996 "Leichte Teile" / 1998 "Kleiner Rock"). Dafür ist es aber auch richtig gut. 25 Jahre später bringen wir es zurück: das Read more

Präsentiert von taz, ByteFM, Kaput & dq agency.

Lineup

Venue

Knust

Neuer Kamp 30, 20357 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

