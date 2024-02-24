Top track

Down the Line

Beach Fossils + Winter

Trabendo
Sat, 24 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€23.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rendez-vous le 24 février 2024 pour le concert exceptionnel de Beach Fossils au Trabendo

Bunny est une évolution étonnante du son de Beach Fossils au fil des ans, reprenant des éléments de la mélancolie jangée de What a Pleasure, des arrangements luxurian...

Les personnes âgées de moins de 16ans devront être accompagnées d'un adulte.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Beach Fossils, Winter

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:00 pm

