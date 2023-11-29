DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Flat Party

The Social
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This is an 18+ event

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Flat Party

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland St, London W1W 7JD
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.