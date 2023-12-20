Top track

Cinema Stereo - Better Times

Cinema Stereo Residency

The Eighth Room
Wed, 20 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNashville
$13.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hailing from Nashville, TN Cinema Stereo is a high-energy melodic rock band with an affinity for writing infectious music with an original sound. Cinema Stereo consists of 3 unique individuals: lead vocalist, bassist & keyboard player Ian Rayha, guitarist...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Eighth Room.

Lineup

Venue

The Eighth Room

2106 8th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37204, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

