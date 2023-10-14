Top track

Pit Pony - Tide Of Doubt

Pit Pony + Special Guests

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Sat, 14 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PERMANENT CREEPS - PRESENT:

PIT PONY

+ SPECIAL GUESTS TBA

This is an 18+ event

PERMANENT CREEPS

Lineup

Pit Pony

Venue

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Doors open8:00 pm
180 capacity

