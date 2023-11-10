Top track

Rusowsky

Sala MasterClub
Fri, 10 Nov, 9:30 pm
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

RUSOWSKY EN VIGO

Para mayores de 18 años o menores acompañados por sus padres

Organizado por RUSIA-IDK.

Lineup

Venue

Sala MasterClub

Rúa De Urzáiz 1, 36201 Vigo, Pontevedra, Spain
Doors open9:30 pm

