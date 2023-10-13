Top track

The Lounge Society - Burn the Heather

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Lounge Society

Justines
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsMargate
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Lounge Society - Burn the Heather
Got a code?

About

Playing their own distinct breed of art-punk – taking in fleet-footed guitar and drum motifs, bite-and-bark vocals and popping electronics - Speedy Wunderground’s The Lounge Society have made quite the reputation for themselves in their short time together Read more

Presented by Justine’s.

Lineup

Us, The Lounge Society

Venue

Justines

1-2 Marine Gardens, Margate, Margate, CT9 1UH, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.