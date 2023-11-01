Top track

Sophie Griffiths - It Must Be Love

SOPHIE GRIFFITHS

Paper Dress Vintage
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50

About

Rising pop newcomer Sophie Griffiths headlines LDN's Paper Dress Vintage this November, in celebration of new music & more. Be there.

Support TBC.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by CloseUp.

Lineup

Sophie Griffiths

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

