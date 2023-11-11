Top track

SG Lewis - Another Life

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Disco Trip

Grand Park - Event Lawn
Sat, 11 Nov, 2:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $93.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

SG Lewis - Another Life
Got a code?

About

Disco Trip 2023 is here! Join us at Grand Park, LA for a night of unforgettable music. Prepare for an epic event with 2 stages and the biggest names in disco.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Day Trip.

Lineup

7
Bears In Space, DJ Harvey, Rolando and 7 more

Venue

Grand Park - Event Lawn

200 N Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.