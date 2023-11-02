Top track

Peverelist - Roll with the Punches

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Keep Hush Live Bristol: Livity Sound Takeover

Strange Brew
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
DJBristol
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Peverelist - Roll with the Punches
Got a code?

About

Hodge B2B Peverelist

Jurango

Saskia

Skillis B2B Yushh

We return to Bristol alongside the legendary Livity Sound Label

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Keep Hush.

Lineup

2
Peverelist, Hodge, Yushh and 2 more

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.