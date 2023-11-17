DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

New Pagans w/ Venice Heath

The Old Blue Last
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Belfast band New Pagans have released their critically acclaimed debut album The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots and All, via Big Scary Monsters. Throughout their debut album, New Pagans use their creative influence to challenge past and present issues surroun Read more

Presented by Citizen Live.

Lineup

New Pagans, Venice Heath

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

