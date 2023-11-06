Top track

Suntan

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Model/Actriz

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham
Mon, 6 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBirmingham
Selling fast
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Suntan
Got a code?

About

Broocklyn (NYC) based noise-rock band Model/Actriz play live in Birmingham on Monday, November 6th.

This is a 14+ event

Presented by This Is Tmrw.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham

106 High St, King's Heath, Birmingham B14 7JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.