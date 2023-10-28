DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Natalia Baeza Quartet

Sala Clamores
Sat, 28 Oct, 5:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€15.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Natalia Baeza (voz solista)

Federico de Linos, (piano)

Juan san Martín (contrabajo)

José San Martín (batería)

Viajaremos desde el blues jazzero, pasando por el swing, con su pegadizo ritmo, las inolvidables baladas del jazz más intemporal, así como el...

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Natalia Baeza

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.