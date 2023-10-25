Top track

Eden Lole: "An Evening with Eden and Friends"

The Waiting Room
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:30 pm
£12.43

About

Citizen Live is happy to present Eden Lole and her: "An Evening with Eden and Friends", in the outstanding scenario of The Waiting Room, in Stoke Newington.

Doors from 7:30pm

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Citizen Live.

Lineup

Eden Lole

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

