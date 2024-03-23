DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Miss Octubre

Sala Upload
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€12.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Miss Octubre recorren desde sus inicios el estado descargando toda la potencia que

encierran sus canciones y una gran puesta en escena apuntaladas por un repertorio

que cuenta con un buen puñado de himnos del rocanrol que forman parte de la

historia del Read more

Organizado por Sala Upload.

Lineup

Miss Octubre

Venue

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

