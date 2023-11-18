Top track

Hallan - Hands Up

Hallan

Two Palms
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10.41

About

“Stop what you are doing and please focus up, you cannot miss this thing” Jack Saunders (BBC Radio 1)

“One of the more interesting and colourful purveyors of this modern age agit-pop” Steve Lamacq (BBC 6 Music)

Portsmouth’s finest, Hallan, are riding hig Read more

Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.

Lineup

Hallan

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

