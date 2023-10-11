DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MUTINY IN HEAVEN: NICK CAVE'S THE BIRTHDAY PARTY - Philly Premiere

PhilaMOCA
Wed, 11 Oct, 7:30 pm
FilmPhiladelphia
Nick Cave has aged like a fine wine over the years, deepening his iconic status as both an unparalleled performer and songwriter. In the electrifying new film "Mutiny In Heaven," Nick and his first band, The Birthday Party, offer an unfiltered, intimate, a Read more

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

