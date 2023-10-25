DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pierce Edens with special guest Michael McArthur

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 25 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $16.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pierce Edens with special guest Michael McArthur live at Eddie's Attic!

Over the last ten years, Pierce Edens has been drawing on his Appalachian songwriting roots and blending them with the grungy rock and roll sounds that took him in his teenage years. Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Michael McArthur, Pierce Edens

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.